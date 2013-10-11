LONDON Oct 11 German motorway services operator
Tank & Rast is arranging a refinancing of its 2.1 billion euros
($2.84 billion) in debt, banking sources said on Friday.
Private equity firm Terra Firma acquired Tank & Rast in 2005
backed with 820 million euros of debt and arranged a refinancing
in 2006, when it increased the firm's debt to 1.2 billion euros
in order to pay itself a dividend, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data.
Terra Firma sold around half of its stake in the business in
2007 to Deutsche Bank's infrastructure division RREEF, between
them using a 2.27 billion euro leveraged loan to back the
buyout, arranged by Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe
Generale and UBS, TRLPC data shows.
Morgan Stanley has been working as financial adviser to
discuss refinancing options on Tank & Rast's debt, which starts
to mature in November 2014.
The refinancing is due to launch in the coming months,
banking sources said.
A range of options have been considered and could include
leveraged loans - loans extended to a party that already has
extensive debt - or high-yield bonds or a Whole Business
Securitisation. As part of the refinancing, Terra Firma could
inject fresh equity into the business, banking sources said.
Tank & Rast is one of the best performing companies in Terra
Firma's portfolio and has approximately doubled its Earnings
Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
since being taken over in 2005, one of the sources said.
Terra Firma declined to comment and RREEF was not
immediately available to comment.
Tank & Rast's senior debt is trading at around 96 percent of
face value on Europe's secondary market while its junior debt is
trading at 90 percent of face value.
Tank & Rast has a leading position on Germany's Autobahn
network, with its concessions serving around 500 million
visitors every year. Tank & Rast's network includes around 380
restaurants, 350 petrol stations and 50 hotels, according to
Terra Firma's website.