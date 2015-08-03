FRANKFURT Aug 3 A consortium led by insurer Allianz has clinched a deal to buy Germany's motorway service station Tank&Rast from buyout group Terra Firma and Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management, the insurer said on Monday.

Allianz Capital Partners teamed up with Borealis, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and MEAG, Munich Re's asset manager, to acquire the group for an undisclosed sum, Allianz said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)