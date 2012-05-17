* Regulator to cut interconnection fees in 2013

* Telecoms is fastest-growing sector in Tanzania

* Number of internet users also increase

DAR ES SALAAM, May 17 Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 22 percent to 25.6 million last year, helped by lower tariffs, senior telecommunications officials said on Thursday.

Communications is the fastest-growing sector in east Africa's second biggest economy, with seven players in the local mobile telecoms industry fighting for market share, forcing tariffs lower.

Communications Minister Makame Mbarawa said this week that phone tariffs were halved in Tanzania over the past 10 years due to increased competition.

"There are now eight licensed mobile phone subscribers, with seven in service. Besides increasing consumer choice, the increase in the number of service providers has led to a 50 percent fall in mobile tariffs," he said in a statement.

Interconnection charges, the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks, fell to 7.16 U.S. cents in January this year from 7.83 U.S. cents in 2008, he said.

A new interconnection rate due to be put in place from January 2013 will be lower, Mbarawa said.

However, the decrease in interconnectivity charges, which should have trickled down to lower user tariffs, had been offset by a volatile local currency.

Mobile phone penetration in Tanzania stood at 47 percent last year, the regulator said.

Tanzania said the number of internet users rose to 6 million by May this year from 5.3 million at the end of last year.

Vodacom Tanzania, part of South Africa's Vodacom, is the market leader with a 43 percent market share followed by Bharti Airtel (28 percent), Millicom's subsidiary Tigo Tanzania (22 percent) and Zantel (6 percent).

Other smaller players are state-run telecoms firm TTCL, Sasatel and Benson, which have tiny market share. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia)