ARUSHA, Tanzania Oct 24 African Eagle Resources Plc said on Wednesday it planned to start construction of a nickel mine in Tanzania in 2014, with first production of the metal expected to begin in 2016.

The company said its Dutwa project located around 100 km east of the gold-rich Mwanza region, has a resource of 110 million tonnes at 0.9 percent nickel.

"This represents around 1 million tonnes of nickel metal," Aidan Schoonbee, project director of African Eagle's Dutwa resource said in a presentation to an energy and mining conference in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha.

"The anticipated life of mine is over 20 years."

He said the company expected to apply for a mining license next year after conclusion of the environmental and social impact assessment of the project.

The AIM-listed exploration company says on its website it plans to build an open pit mine to produce around 27,000 tonnes per annum of nickel.