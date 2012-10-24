ARUSHA, Tanzania Oct 24 African Eagle Resources
Plc said on Wednesday it planned to start construction
of a nickel mine in Tanzania in 2014, with first production of
the metal expected to begin in 2016.
The company said its Dutwa project located around 100 km
east of the gold-rich Mwanza region, has a resource of 110
million tonnes at 0.9 percent nickel.
"This represents around 1 million tonnes of nickel metal,"
Aidan Schoonbee, project director of African Eagle's Dutwa
resource said in a presentation to an energy and mining
conference in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha.
"The anticipated life of mine is over 20 years."
He said the company expected to apply for a mining license
next year after conclusion of the environmental and social
impact assessment of the project.
The AIM-listed exploration company says on its website it
plans to build an open pit mine to produce around 27,000 tonnes
per annum of nickel.