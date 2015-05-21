* Tells donors to stop using "aid stick"
* East African nation depends heavily on aid
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, May 21 Tanzanian President Jakaya
Kikwete said on Thursday that Western donors are setting
degrading conditions for aid to the east African nation and he
could be forced in time to tell them: "keep your aid".
Tanzania, one of Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients,
has experienced repeated delays in payments due to donor
concerns about corruption, poor governance and the slow pace of
reforms.
"It is unacceptable for our development partners to use
their aid stick to pressure us to do certain things or else they
will cut aid," Kikwete said in a statement issued by the
presidency.
"We will reach a point where we will say this is too
degrading ... keep your aid."
A group of donors last year withheld nearly $500 million in
budget support to Tanzania over corruption allegations in the
energy sector.
The aid freeze affected the execution of the government's
budget for the current fiscal year 2014/15 and weakened the
local currency.
The Tanzanian government has vowed to wean itself off donor
dependency in its upcoming 2015/16 budget.
Kikwete said some Western donors had threatened to suspend
aid to Tanzania over a new cybercrime law that activists and
bloggers say is aimed at stifling freedom of speech ahead of a
general election later this year.
The Tanzanian president said the threats would prove
"counter-productive".
Tanzania said its spending in the 2015/16 fiscal year will
rise by 13.24 percent to 22.48 trillion shillings to pay for
infrastructure projects and a general election this year.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala)