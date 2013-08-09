DAR ES SALAAM Aug 9 Two British women who had
acid thrown over them in Zanzibar arrived back in London on
Friday and police on the semi-autonomous Tanzanian islands said
they were holding two people for further interrogation.
Police in Zanzibar, a coral-fringed Indian Ocean
archipelago, have offered a 10 million-shilling ($6,200) reward
for information leading to the arrest of more suspects. The
motive for the attack is still unknown.
Two men on a motorbike threw acid on the British volunteer
teachers Katie Gee and Kirstie Trup, both 18, on Wednesday night
as they walked to a restaurant in Stone Town, a World Heritage
sight popular with foreign tourists.
There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack and
Zanzibar police said there was no evidence to suggest the
involvement of Uamsho, a local Islamist group political analysts
say is taking an increasingly hardline religious leaning.
"We have so far questioned five people over the acid attack.
Three have been released and two are still being detained for
further questioning," Zanzibar Urban West regional police
commander Mkadam Khamis Mkadam told Reuters.
"We believe they were at the area when the attack occurred."
The two women were flown into a military air base in west
London on Friday, Sky News television showed.
In a sign of the potential risks to Tanzania's image abroad,
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete visited the pair in hospital
and promised to hunt down the suspects.
Tourism is the second-biggest foreign-exchange earner in
Tanzania after mining and any lasting damage to the country's
reputation abroad could hurt industry revenues.
Police Commander Mkadam said the attack could have been the
work of common criminals. Acid attacks are becoming increasingly
common in Tanzania, police said.
"There were no CCTV cameras when the attack occurred and the
streets were deserted, so it's hard to catch those involved
without eyewitnesses coming forward with information," Mkadam
said.
($1 = 1620.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough
and Michael Roddy)