DAR ES SALAAM Oct 28 Tanzania's central bank said on Friday it had taken over the administration of the small Twiga Bancorp, saying it was undercapitalised and would not open for up to a week, though depositors' interests would be protected.

It is formally categorised as a non-bank financial institution, which means it can handle all transactions with the exception of taking deposits on current accounts.

Bank of Tanzania said the undercapitalisation posed "a systematic risk to the stability of the financial system and ... the continuation of Twiga operations in its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of its depositors."

Twiga's website said the institution had five branches.

The central bank statement said the bank would not open for normal business for up to a week during which arrangements for its future operations would be made.

