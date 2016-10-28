(Adds details about president's drive to clean up state
institutions)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM Oct 28 Tanzania's central bank
said on Friday it had taken control of state-owned Twiga
Bancorp, a move which followed the president's call for action
against failing government-owned institutions.
Twiga is formally categorised as a non-bank financial
institution, which means it can handle all transactions with the
exception of taking deposits on current accounts.
President John Magufuli said in June his government would
not continue to bail out failing financial institutions. At that
time, he said Twiga had made a loss of 18 billion shillings
($8.26 million) over the past year.
Bank of Tanzania, the central bank, said in a statement that
Twiga was "significantly undercapitalised".
"This poses a systematic risk to the stability of the
financial system and ... the continuation of Twiga operations in
its current capital position is detrimental to the interest of
its depositors," Bank of Tanzania said in a statement.
It also said depositors' interests would be protected.
Twiga's website said the institution had five branches.
The central bank statement said the bank would not open for
normal business for up to a week during which arrangements for
its future operations would be made.
Since coming to office last year, Magufuli has sought to
clean up government and shake-up management of state bodies. In
the drive, he has sacked several senior public officials for
graft and cut government spending he deemed wasteful.
($1 = 2,179.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Robin Pomeroy)