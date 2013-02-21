LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has hired Standard Bank for a private placement of floating rate notes, according to market sources.

The unrated sovereign is testing appetite for the Reg S issue with a selected group of investors, one source said.

The floating rate format is particularly rare among emerging market borrowers, which usually resort to fixed-rate transactions.

(Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Alex Chambers)