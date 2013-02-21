Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has hired Standard Bank for a private placement of floating rate notes, according to market sources.
The unrated sovereign is testing appetite for the Reg S issue with a selected group of investors, one source said.
The floating rate format is particularly rare among emerging market borrowers, which usually resort to fixed-rate transactions.
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.