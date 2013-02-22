LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania's plan to privately sell floating rate notes has been met with scepticisms by market participants, who see the transaction as an about turn on the sovereign's plans to issue its debut Eurobond.

The unrated East African sovereign has mandated Standard Bank for the dollar-denominated Reg S benchmark, which will have an amortising structure and an average maturity of five years.

The principal will amortise in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes' third anniversary.

The sovereign is already talking to a selected group of investors about potential pricing levels for the issue, according to a source, but as customary in private placements no official price guidance is expected before the transaction is priced.

While highly uncommon among emerging market borrowers, the floating rate format could be appealing to investors willing to get exposure to the region but wary of the risk of a spike in US Treasuries. "Investors will cheer if they see [a floating rate note], as the main fear in the market is rising US interest rates," said a fund manager.

Rival bankers, however, questioned whether turning away from the public market was a sensible strategy for a sovereign as its debut in the international capital markets.

"Whatever the level, this is the wrong thing to do," said a syndicate official. "The first deal you do will be used as a reference. I question the strategy," the same banker said.

Others agreed that the sovereign was at risk of spooking a potentially larger investor base by opting for a privately negotiated transaction.

"To consider a private placement when they were talking about a Eurobond is not great investor relations," said an analyst who covers the region. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)