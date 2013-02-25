MILAN, Feb 25 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania is
testing investor interest for its upcoming issue of a seven-year
amortising bond in the area of 600bp over Libor, according to
market sources.
The unrated East African sovereign, which could release
official price guidance on the deal as early as Monday
afternoon, is targeting a size of USD500m for the floating-rate
private placement, the same sources said.
The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average
maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The
principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on
the notes' third anniversary.
A fund manager who covers the region said the deal was
offering attractive pricing compared to other B and B-minus
rated sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa. "They are offering a
nice pick-up, which is what you would expect from an unrated
issuer," he said.
Tanzania's unlisted, unrated placement is widely seen by the
market as an about turn on the sovereign's old plans to issue a
plain-vanilla debut Eurobond.
The floating rate format is particularly rare among emerging
market borrowers, which usually resort to fixed-rate
transactions. The issue, however, could appeal to investors
willing to get exposure to the region but wary of the risk of a
spike in US Treasuries.
Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is this
week's business.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)