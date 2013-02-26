BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has set initial price guidance for its upcoming issue of a seven-year amortising bond in the low 600bp over Libor area.
The unrated East African sovereign is targeting a size of at leads USD500m for the floating-rate private placement, according to market sources.
The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes' third anniversary.
Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is this week's business. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.