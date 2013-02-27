LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has
set final price guidance for its upcoming issue of a seven-year
amortising bond at 600bp over Libor, from initial guidance of
low 600bp over Libor area released on Tuesday.
The unrated East African sovereign has capped the size of
the deal - a floating rate private placement - at USD600m.
The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average
maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The
principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on
the notes' third anniversary.
Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is
expected to price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)