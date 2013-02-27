LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - The United Republic of Tanzania has set final price guidance for its upcoming issue of a seven-year amortising bond at 600bp over Libor, from initial guidance of low 600bp over Libor area released on Tuesday.

The unrated East African sovereign has capped the size of the deal - a floating rate private placement - at USD600m.

The Reg S notes have an amortising structure and average maturity of five years with final due date in 2020. The principal amortises in nine semi-annual instalments starting on the notes' third anniversary.

Standard Bank is sole lead on the transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)