DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 The European Union has
released 53.26 million euros ($56.7 million) in aid to Tanzania
as part of a budget support package that had been suspended over
corruption allegations in the east African nation.
Tanzania, one of Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients,
has been dogged by accusations of graft within the energy sector
as it prepares to start large-scale natural gas production from
its big off-shore discoveries.
The EU is part of a donor group that withheld nearly $500
million in budget support to Tanzania last year over corruption
allegations tied to the government's payments to independent
power producer IPTL.
"This disbursement follows the recent decision by budget
support development partners to resume disbursements before the
end of the current financial year," the EU said in a statement
on its website.
"The majority of these payments had so far been withheld
pending the developments on the IPTL case. The EU welcomes the
steps the government of Tanzania and all relevant institutions
have taken to handle this case."
Three senior cabinet members in President Jakaya Kikwete's
government lost their jobs over the IPTL scandal, while the
country's anti-graft watchdog has filed corruption charges
against several public officials.
Investors have long complained that graft is one of the main
reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania.
The donor group, which comprises Finland, Germany, Britain,
Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the European Commission, Ireland,
Canada, Japan, the World Bank and the African Development Bank,
said in March it had agreed to resume aid disbursements to
support Tanzania's 2014/15 budget.
Tanzania said the delay in the release of donor aid had
affected budget execution and weakened its currency.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and
Crispian Balmer)