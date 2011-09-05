* Revenue rose 24 pct in H1 2011 vs last year

* Local production of clinker to curb costs

* Expects higher profits in Q2 2011 on strong demand

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 5 Tanzania Portland Cement, a unit of German's Heidelbergcement , said first-half net profit rose 43 percent and forecast higher sales for the rest of 2011 thanks to a construction boom in east Africa's second-largest economy and improved efficiency.

Tanzania's biggest cement maker posted a net profit of 28.59 billion shillings ($17.6 million), up from 19.97 billion shillings a year ago.

"The net profit increased by 43 percent, mainly due to increased volume coupled with better production efficiency," the company's chairman, Jean-Marc Junon, said in a statement on Monday.

Tanzania Portland Cement (TPCC) posted revenue of 107 billion shillings in the first half of 2011, a 24 percent increase on the same period last year, he said.

Junon said the firm planned to complete work on its main cement production line in the first quarter of next year.

The expansion project will enable the company to wean itself off imports of clinker, the main ingredient in cement making, by locally producing all its requirements.

"Imported clinker negatively impacted the costs of the first half of 2011. Such import was made necessary because of power outages and quality of electricity supply combined with subsequent production problems," he said.

"With a continued strong demand for cement coupled with our ability to produce the clinker locally, TPCC should further improve its performance in the second half of 2011," Junon said.

Tanzania increased infrastructure spending in its 2011/12 budget by 85 percent to 2.78 trillion shillings.

The company, which is listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and trades as Twiga Cement, raised cement prices by 13,000 shillings per tonne due to the depreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar. ($1 = 1623.000 Tanzanian Shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Will Waterman)