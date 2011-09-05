* Revenue rose 24 pct in H1 2011 vs last year
* Local production of clinker to curb costs
* Expects higher profits in Q2 2011 on strong demand
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 5 Tanzania Portland Cement,
a unit of German's Heidelbergcement , said first-half
net profit rose 43 percent and forecast higher sales for the
rest of 2011 thanks to a construction boom in east Africa's
second-largest economy and improved efficiency.
Tanzania's biggest cement maker posted a net profit of 28.59
billion shillings ($17.6 million), up from 19.97 billion
shillings a year ago.
"The net profit increased by 43 percent, mainly due to
increased volume coupled with better production efficiency," the
company's chairman, Jean-Marc Junon, said in a statement on
Monday.
Tanzania Portland Cement (TPCC) posted revenue of 107
billion shillings in the first half of 2011, a 24 percent
increase on the same period last year, he said.
Junon said the firm planned to complete work on its main
cement production line in the first quarter of next year.
The expansion project will enable the company to wean itself
off imports of clinker, the main ingredient in cement making, by
locally producing all its requirements.
"Imported clinker negatively impacted the costs of the first
half of 2011. Such import was made necessary because of power
outages and quality of electricity supply combined with
subsequent production problems," he said.
"With a continued strong demand for cement coupled with our
ability to produce the clinker locally, TPCC should further
improve its performance in the second half of 2011," Junon said.
Tanzania increased infrastructure spending in its 2011/12
budget by 85 percent to 2.78 trillion shillings.
The company, which is listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange and trades as Twiga Cement, raised cement prices by
13,000 shillings per tonne due to the depreciation of the local
currency against the U.S. dollar.
($1 = 1623.000 Tanzanian Shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala, Editing by Yara Bayoumy
and Will Waterman)