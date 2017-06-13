BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAR ES SALAAM, June 13 Tanzania's central bank announced new rules on Tuesday for capital conservation buffers, a move that will force banks to hold more capital to withstand financial shocks following a sharp rise in non-performing loans.
"The minimum core and total capital ratios will remain 10 percent and 12 percent respectively ... but banks and financial institutions shall be required to maintain a capital conservation buffer of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets and off-balance sheet exposures," the central bank said in a monetary policy statement. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.