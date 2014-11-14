DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania is redrafting a bill that would give the national
statistical agency powers to punish journalists who publish data
from unofficial sources, following criticism it was trying to
suppress freedom of speech.
The bill introduced by the administration of President
Jakaya Kikwete sought to impose prison terms or fines on those
who published or aired statistical data without prior approval.
The government withdrew the bill, which would also apply to
opinion polls and data from foreign organisations, after a
parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
It plans to rewrite the measure but officials provided no
information on what changes they might propose.
The attempt to impose fresh controls on the media came amid
a crackdown on bloggers, a growing area of employment for
jobless university graduates.
The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority on Tuesday
summoned over 400 bloggers to discuss journalism ethics and
issued a code of conduct for reporting on elections.
Tanzania will hold a presidential election in October 2015.
Rakesh Rajani, a member of the Open Government Partnership
Steering Committee and head of a leading governance think-tank
Twaweza, said the government's proposal was at odds with
Tanzania's constitution, which guarantees each citizen the right
to access, receive and impart information.
"Freedom of information is the lifeblood of democracy,"
Rajani said.
Presenting the statistics bill to parliament on Wednesday,
Finance Minister Saada Mkuya said its goal was to give the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) more autonomy.
She said the measures would help the NBS carry out its
duties efficiently by having one source of correct data and by
reducing ambiguity, especially when statistics are compiled by
more than one institution.
Members of the opposition, however, said it would further
curtail press freedom.
"We would all like to ensure that the media does not publish
false information, but we don't want them to withhold
information that the government doesn't want to see even if it
is true," said Christina Lissu, an opposition legislator.
Already the laws regulating the media in Tanzania are among
the most restrictive in eastern and southern Africa. However,
journalists have been able to operate without facing extreme
government censorship.
Tanzania is a member of an international initiative to
foster freely accessible data, the Open Government Partnership,
which sets standards for transparency in government and monitors
countries' progress in meeting those standards.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye; Editing by Stella Dawson and Ros
Russell)