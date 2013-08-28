* Children at risk from collapses, mercury poisoning
* Government says committed to ending the practice
* Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 28 The Tanzanian government
said it was committed to stamping out child labour in
small-scale gold mines after a U.S. rights group said thousands
of minors were at risk from working in dangerous conditions.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said children as young as
eight years old were working in small mines in Tanzania,
Africa's fourth-largest gold producer.
They are at risk of injury from pit collapses and accidents
with tools as well as of long-term health damage from exposure
to mercury, breathing dust and carrying heavy loads, it said.
"Child labour is a serious problem in small-scale mines,"
Tanzania's deputy energy and minerals minister, Stephen Masele,
told Reuters on Wednesday, the same day the report was
published.
"More advocacy is needed to ensure parents understand the
importance of education for their children," he said. "We have
been carrying out frequent surprise inspections at mines to
crack down on this problem."
There are more than 800,000 miners working in small-scale
gold operations in Tanzania, thousands of whom are children, the
rights group said.
"They dig and drill in deep, unstable pits, work underground
for shifts of up to 24 hours, and transport and crush heavy bags
of gold ore," said the report titled, "Toxic Toil: Child Labour
and Mercury Exposure in Tanzania's Small-Scale Gold Mines."
The government has pledged to end the practice, but Human
Rights Watch said it was not doing enough.
"On paper, Tanzania has strong laws prohibiting child labour
in mining, but the government has done far too little to enforce
them," said Janine Morna, a researcher at the rights group.
"Labour inspectors need to visit both licensed and
unlicensed mines regularly and ensure employers face sanctions
for using child labour," she said.
The group said girls who work on or near mining sites
sometimes become victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Baird)