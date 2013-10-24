DAR ES SALAAM Oct 24 Tanzania has signed
contracts worth $1.7 billion with Chinese companies to construct
power plants and housing units in east Africa's second-largest
economy.
The new investment deals mark China's growing economic
presence in Tanzania, which has made big discoveries of natural
gas off its southern coast.
"The government has today signed seven agreements with six
Chinese companies worth $1.7 billion, which will be invested in
power plants and construction of residential and commercial
housing projects," the Tanzanian prime minister's office said in
a statement on Thursday.
The signing of the investment deals was witnessed by
Tanzanian Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda in Guangzhou, China.
The deals include a $692.7 million contract awarded to
Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co Ltd, China's largest
manufacturer of high-voltage transformers, for the construction
of a 400 kV power transmission line.
Tanzanian state-run National Housing Corporation signed
deals worth $700 million with the China Railway Jianchang
Engineering Company Ltd (CRJE) and China Poly Group Corporation
to develop residential and commercial property.
Tanzania signed a framework agreement in May with China
Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd for the
construction of a new port, special economic zone and railway
network that could involve more than $10 billion.
China, which built a railway linking Tanzania and Zambia in
the 1960s and 1970s, is also financing a $1.2 billion 532-km
(330-mile) natural gas pipeline from the south east of the
country to the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
In 2011 China's Sichuan Hongda Co. Ltd signed a
$3 billion deal with Tanzania to mine coal and iron ore.
Chinese companies are also eyeing Tanzania's natural gas
reserves and are expected to bid for oil and gas blocks in the
country, according to the African country's energy ministry.
