By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 20 Average arabica prices in Tanzania, Africa's fourth-biggest coffee producer, edged higher at the first auction of the year last week, buoyed by strong demand from exporters, the Tanzania Coffee Board said on Tuesday. The east African nation, which ranks behind Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast in output, produces mainly arabica and a bit of robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market while prices of robusta take their cue from London. The average price for top grade arabica coffee was $192.01 per bag at the auction held on Thursday, up from $185.29 previously, the TCB said in an auction report. "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were up by $7.92 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction," state-run TCB said. The TCB said 12,127 bags were offered at the latest sale compared with 17,046 bags offered at the last auction in December. The regulator resumed the weekly auctions last week after suspending trading on Dec. 18 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The next auction will be held on Jan. 29. COFFEE AMOUNT OFFERED PRICE IN DOLLARS GRADE OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE Arabica AA 3,782 3,782 165.00 229.60 192.01 Arabica A 1,911 1,900 165.00 190.00 185.19 Arabica AB 1,703 1,703 171.80 207.00 194.45 Arabica B 1,806 1,633 165.20 190.00 183.67 Arabica PB 1,289 1,165 158.80 198.80 186.99 Arabica C 805 768 155.00 186.00 186.00 Robusta Organic 309 309 97.80 98.00 98.00 Robusta Screen 18 233 233 104.20 104.20 104.20 Robusta Superior 21 21 95.00 95.00 95.00 Robusta FAQ 43 43 83.60 83.60 83.60 (Editing by Edith Honan and Jane Merriman)