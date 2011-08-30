* All coffee bags on offer sold

* Tight supply pushes up prices

* Regulator introduces new grading system

By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 30 Tanzania's 2011/12 coffee auction season started on a high last week, with tight supplies of beans pushing up demand and prices, traders said on Tuesday.

State-run Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said 12,505 60-kg bags were offered at the sale, with all the bags sold.

"Average prices were above the terminal market by $2.13 per 50 kg and $12.00 per 50 kg for mild arabica and robusta respectively," TCB said in its weekly report.

East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags but the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg.

Regulator TCB introduced a new coffee grading system this season, in line with product demand at the world market.

Grades A and B for mild coffee were merged to form a new grade AB.

"A new coffee grading method was adopted because traders used to mix the previous grades A and B to get grade AB. Because of market demand for grade AB, grades A and B were scrapped this season," said Geoffrey Mwangulumbi, executive director of the Association of Kilimanjaro Specialty Coffee Growers.

Benchmark grade AA sold at $317.00-$342.00 per bag, up from $203.00-$271.00 per bag at the last coffee auction of the previous season in April. The average price was $335.80 per bag, up from $203.00 previously.

The newly-introduced grade AB fetched $307.00-$317.60 per bag and got an average price of $315.54.

Traders said prices would likely remain high throughout the new season after crop output was hit by prolonged drought.

"Dry weather has reduced coffee harvests in many parts of Tanzania, so volumes of coffee bags on offer at the auctions will be low. This should keep prices high," said a trader at a leading coffee exporter based in Moshi, northern Tanzania.

"There are also indications that prices will be quite high this season due to the prevailing situation at the world market."

TCB forecasts the 2011/12 (June/April) crop will fall to 45,000 tonnes in the continent's fourth-largest coffee grower -- after Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast -- from 56,247 tonnes in the previous season.

Tanzania mainly produces arabica coffee and grows some robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market while those of robusta take their cue from London.

The auction was held on Thursday and TCB issued the results on Monday.

PRICE (dollars) GRADE

PRICE (dollars) GRADE

OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE AA 201 201 317.00 342.00 335.80 AB 1,311 1,311 307.00 317.60 315.54 PB 68 68 300.00 318.00 307.61 C 492 492 257.00 284.00 274.51 Robusta Organic 3,924 3,924 120.80 122.20 121.47 Robusta Over SCN 18 360 360 115.60 115.60 115.60 Robusta Superior 2,519 2,519 113.80 114.00 113.91 Robusta FAQ 3,598 3,598 111.60 113.20 112.60 Arabica Organic 32 32 153.20 153.20 153.20