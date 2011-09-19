* Demand remains high at coffee auction

* Almost all coffee on offer was sold

* Traders see prices staying high

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 19 Tanzania's coffee prices fell at last week's auction as supplies rose, but traders said on Monday they expected prices to remain high for the rest of the season due to impact of drought on future output.

The number of bags offered for sale at the auction more than doubled last week from the previous sale and exporters bought almost all the bags on offer.

State-run Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said 19,484, 60-kg bags were offered at the sale with 19,477 bags sold. A total of 8,729 60-kg bags were up for sale in the previous auction, with all the bags sold.

"Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by $17.25 per 50 Kgs and $5.96 per 50 Kgs for mild arabica and robusta respectively compared to the last auction," TCB said in its weekly report.

Coffee is packed in 60-kg bags but is sold as 50-kg bags.

Market participants said Tanzania's coffee growers would likely enjoy good prices for their crop this season due to sustained demand.

"There are strong suggestions that there will be tight supply of coffee this season because of drought, so this means coffee prices will remain high," Athanasio Massenha, commercial manager at the Kilimanjaro Native Cooperative Union, told Reuters by phone from Moshi.

Others said the local auction tracked downward price movement in the world market.

"The decline of coffee prices at last week's auction reflects a fall of prices at the world market," said a trader at a leading coffee exporting company in Tanzania.

Benchmark grade AA sold at $316.20-$335.80 per bag, down from $346.00-$357.40 per bag previously. The average price was $322.05 per bag, down from $350.51 previously.

Grade A fetched $307.00-$331.00 per bag, down from $338.80-$341.00 per bag previously and got an average price of $315.28, down from $339.98 previously.

The newly-introduced grade AB fetched $306.00-323.00 per bag, compared with $332.00-341.20 per bag at the previous sale, and got an average price of $315.56, down from $337.53 previously.

TCB forecasts the 2011/12 (June/April) crop will fall to 45,000 tonnes in the continent's fourth-largest coffee grower -- after Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast -- from 56,247 tonnes in the previous season.

The auction was held on Thursday and TCB issued the results on Monday. The next auction will be held on Sept. 22.

PRICE (dollars) GRADE

OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE AA 1,573 1,573 316.20 335.80 322.05 A 1,281 1,281 307.00 331.00 315.28 AB 3,033 3,033 306.00 323.00 315.56 B 1,424 1,424 303.20 321.73 308.73 PB 843 836 300.00 326.00 305.44 C 854 854 236.00 290.00 278.83 ROBUSTA ORGANIC 2,636 2,636 120.00 120.00 120.00 ROBUSTA OVER SCN 18 720 720 114.00 114.80 114.40 ROBUSTA SUPERIOR 2,878 2,878 107.00 118.20 114.10 ROBUSTA FAQ 3,598 3,598 100.00 103.00 100.32 ARABICA FAQ 644 644 218.20 231.20 224.61 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri)