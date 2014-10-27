* Export demand seen high despite price decline * Next auction to be held on Oct. 30 DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 27 Average arabica coffee prices in Tanzania, Africa's No. 4 producer, edged lower at auction after prices fell in the New York coffee market, the regulator Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) said on Monday. All robusta coffee bags on offer at the auction were sold on strong export demand for the commodity. The east African nation, which ranks behind Ethiopia, Uganda and Ivory Coast in output, produces mainly arabica and some robusta coffee. Prices of its arabica normally track the New York market, while those of robusta take their cue from London. The state-run TCB said benchmark grade AA arabica sold at auction last Thursday fetched $194.80-$250 per bag, down from $232-$294 at the previous week's sale. Grade A fetched $200-$230 per bag, lower than $223.80-$254.00 a week ago. "Overall average prices at the Moshi exchange were down by $29.30 per 50 kg for mild arabica compared to the last auction," the board said in its auction report. "Average prices were above the terminal market by $8.24 per 50 kg for mild arabica, and robusta were above the terminal market by $8.02 per 50 kg." The TCB said 25,296 bags were offered at the latest sale, and 18,503 bags were purchased. At the previous auction, 22,129 60-kg bags were offered for sale and 22,081 were sold. East African coffee is normally packed in 60-kg bags, but the prices are quoted for quantities of 50 kg. The coffee regulator expects a bumper 2014/15 harvest, with production seen exceeding 55,000 tonnes from about 48,700 tonnes in the previous season. The next auction will be held on Oct. 30. PRICE (dollars) GRADE OFFERED SOLD LOW HIGH AVERAGE Arabica AA 9,989 8,011 194.80 250.00 209.37 Arabica A 5,977 4,507 200.00 230.00 207.78 Arabica AB 1,338 383 210.00 222.20 213.83 Arabica B 3,907 2,502 199.80 225.00 203.95 Arabica PB 2,605 1,860 198.00 237.00 207.53 Arabica C 1,176 936 175.00 206.00 185.16 Robusta Screen 18 203 203 98.60 98.60 98.60 Robusta Superior 360 360 98.20 98.20 98.20 Robusta FAQ 304 304 86.00 86.00 86.00 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Baird)