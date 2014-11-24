DAR ES SALAAM Nov 24 Tanzania's parliament will
hold a debate this week on allegations of corruption in the
energy sector, the speaker said on Monday, despite efforts by
the prime minister to block the session.
Tanzania is estimated to have 53.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas reserves off its southern coast, however, the sector has
long been dogged by allegations of graft -- an issue that has
led to donors delaying aid and weakened the currency.
Earlier this month, parliament received a report on an
investigation into allegations of corruption made by opposition
MPs, who said senior government officials had fraudulently
authorized payment of at least $122 million of public funds.
The government has denied any wrongdoing by its officials
and Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda called on parliament not to
debate the findings of the report, arguing that this would
interfere with 10 pending court cases.
However, parliamentary Speaker Anne Makinda said the
watchdog Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would make a
presentation to parliament this week regardless.
"The parliamentary debate will take place," said Makinda,
adding that the session would start on Wednesday and be extended
from one to three days "due to the seriousness of the matter".
The opposition says the $122 million came from an escrow
account held jointly by state power company TANESCO and
independent power producer IPTL and went to IPTL's owner, Pan
Africa Power (PAP) in 2013. PAP said the transfer was legal.
A group of 12 international donors have said they will only
pay out outstanding pledges of budget support worth nearly $500
million if the findings of an investigation into the graft
claims are published and appropriate action is taken.
Adding to the sense of intrigue, Tanzanian police said a
copy of the report into the corruption allegations had been
stolen from parliament. A suspect was arrested at the weekend
and is being held in custody for breaking into parliament.
