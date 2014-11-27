DAR ES SALAAM Nov 27 Tanzania's prime minister
on Thursday sidestepped calls from a parliamentary committee to
resign over accusations that he had approved illegal payments to
a private power company.
Tanzania has discovered massive gas reserves off its coast,
but the energy sector has long been dogged by allegations of
graft, causing delays in disbursement of aid by donors.
Earlier this month, parliament received a report on an
investigation into corruption charges made by opposition MPs,
who said senior government officials had fraudulently authorized
the transfer of at least $122 million of public funds.
On the basis of the report, the watchdog parliamentary
Public Accounts Committee (PAC) called for Prime Minister
Mizengo Pinda' resignation, accusing him of dereliction of duty.
"Let us wait until we conclude this debate and we will make
a decision afterwards," Pinda said when asked by an opposition
lawmaker if he would step down.
Pinda, who last week tried to block a debate in parliament
over the graft report, is expected to make a formal statement to
lawmakers on Friday over the affair.
"The prime minister should be made accountable for ... his
failure to execute his constitutional duties," said PAC
chairman, Zitto Kabwe.
The PAC also called for the resignation of Energy and
Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo, saying he and other top
officials had unlawfully authorised payment of the funds to the
owner of an independent power producer, IPTL.
The funds held in an escrow account opened jointly by
state-run power utility TANESCO and IPTL were paid to IPTL's
owner, Pan Africa Power (PAP) in 2013. PAP said the transfer was
legal.
Muhongo told parliament the money in the escrow account had
been deposited by the government as part of a power purchase
contract it had signed, and therefore rightly belonged to IPTL.
Lawmakers are expected to conclude the debate on Friday and
vote on the PAC recommendation for ministerial resignations. If
parliament adopts the recommendations, Pinda and Muhongo will be
required to resign.
A group of 12 international donors said last month they will
only pay out outstanding pledges of budget support worth nearly
$500 million if the findings of the investigation into the graft
claims were published and appropriate action taken.
