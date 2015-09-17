UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 17 Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 16 percent in the year to July, helped by more tourism income and a decline in oil imports, its central bank said on Thursday.
The gap narrowed to $4.44 billion in the 12 months to July from $5.29 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said.
"This development came from both an increase in the export of goods and services and a decrease in goods import," the Bank of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic report.
Earnings from tourism, the east African country's main foreign exchange source, rose to $2.21 billion from $1.94 billion previously due to more visitors.
Gold exports, the other main generator of foreign income, fell to $1.27 billion from $1.45 billion a year ago, reflecting lower export volumes and global prices.
Tanzania, with a population of over 45 million, is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after South Africa, Ghana and Mali.
Export earnings from manufactured goods rose to $1.28 billion in the year to July from $1.13 billion previously.
Imports of goods and services fell 2.6 percent to $13.56 billion, while exports rose by 9.6 percent to $9.34 billion.
The bank noted a fall in both the volume and value of oil imports, helped by lower global crude prices. Oil imports fell to $3.11 billion in the year to July from $4.16 billion previously.
The value of traditional exports led by tobacco, cashew nuts and coffee rose to $899.6 million from $841 million a year ago.
Gross official foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank in the year to July amounted to $4.22 billion, or about four months of import cover, the central bank said. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Aaron Maasho/Ruth Pitchford)
