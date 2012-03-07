* Good weather to help ease inflationary pressure
* Inflation seen at single digits by June, but risks remain
(Adds details, background)
DAR ES SALAAM, March 7 Tanzania's central
bank said on Wednesday that economic growth could beat its 6.0
percent forecast for fiscal year 2011/12, with inflation falling
to single digits by the June year-end, despite power shortages
and a sluggish global economy.
Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and east Africa's
second-biggest economy has attracted major investment over the
past decade but the disruption from last year's drought in the
region slowed electricity production and knocked growth.
The central bank said Tanzania's economic performance and
outlook for 2011/12 remained strong, with gross domestic product
estimated to have grown by 6.3 percent in the first three
quarters of 2011, compared with a 6 percent forecast for the
whole calendar year.
"Based on the performance of most leading indicators in the
fourth quarter of 2011, the projected growth of 6.0 percent for
the year will be attained or even surpassed," the bank said in
its mid-year review of the monetary policy statement.
Construction, transport and communication, and financial
intermediation were among the sectors that saw improved growth
in 2011, the bank said. It repeated its forecast for economic
growth of 7.2 percent this calendar year.
The central bank said inflation is expected to fall to
single digits by June 2012 as a result of fiscal policy measures
it has taken, expected good rains, and a levelling of global oil
prices.
Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased marginally to
19.7 percent in January from 19.8 percent a month before.
"However, there are upside risks associated with
instabilities in the Middle East and euro zone, which may exert
pressure on inflation," the bank said, adding it would take
additional measures to rein in core inflation and ensure
financial sector stability.
The Tanzanian shilling hit a new all-time low of
1,850 against the dollar on October 28, but has bounced back
after the central bank pumped dollars into the market. The
shilling was trading at 1,588/1,598 at 1138 GMT on Wednesday.
In the second half of 2011, Tanzania's current account
deficit widened to $2.7 billion from $834.5 million previously,
primarily due to the rise in global oil prices, and a surge in
imports of oil and machinery, the bank said.
The country's gross official reserves rose to $3.76 billion,
or 4.1 months of import cover, from $3.59 billion in June. The
bank said it plans to raise the reserves to 4.5 months of import
cover during the 2011/12 financial year.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and
Catherine Evans)