DAR ES SALAAM Oct 23 Tanzania's economy grew faster by 6.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013 from 6.4 percent in the same period a year ago, driven by growth in financial services and communications sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

In the first quarter of 2013, its GDP grew by 7.5 percent, according to the state-run National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by by George Obulutsa)