DAR ES SALAAM Oct 30 Tanzania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.0 percent in the first half of this year, matching the east African country's full-year target for 2013.

Stephen Wasira, minister of state in the president's office, said on Wednesday that during the period the country's economy was largely driven by financial services, transport and communication and the construction sectors.

In a speech in parliament, he said real gross domestic product grew at 7.0 percent in the first half of 2013 compared to a growth of 6.9 percent in the same period in 2012.

Wasira said inflation had fallen over the past nine months, from 10.9 percent in January to 6.1 percent in September on higher food production, mainly rice, maize and sorghum.

Tanzania's economy grew 7.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2013, but slowed to 6.7 percent in the second quarter of the year.

Wasira said Tanzania plans to spend 19.9 trillion shillings ($12.40 billion) in the 2014/15 financial year which runs to the end of June, up from 18.24 trillion shillings in its 2013/14 budget.

Of that, recurrent expenditure would be 14.642 trillion shillings, while 5.267 trillion shillings will be allocated to development projects, equivalent to 26.45 percent of the government's budget, he said.

Development spending will focus on infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. Infrastructure projects would involve construction of roads, railways, ports and power plants to ease the country's energy shortages.

Wasira said the government plans to borrow 1.148 trillion shillings in 2014/15 from external commercial lenders and 2.898 trillion shillings from domestic sources.

Tanzania, one of Africa's biggest per capita aid recipients, expects to receive 3.772 trillion shillings in loans and grants from development partners in 2014/15, he said.

($1 = 1605.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by James Macharia and Ralph Boulton)