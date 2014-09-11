Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 11 Tanzania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.4 percent in the first quarter of 2014 compared to 7.1 percent a year ago, driven by expansion in communications, mining and energy sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday.
The state-run National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement the mining sector grew 8.7 percent in January-March 2014, from 1.7 percent a year ago, due to increased gold production. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)