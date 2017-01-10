UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
DAR ES SALAAM Jan 10 The International Monetary Fund has warned Tanzania that the country's economic policies threaten its forecast for growth in fiscal year 2016/17 (July-June) of around 7 percent.
President John Magufuli promised when he was elected last year to reform an economy hobbled by red tape and corruption and begin a programme to develop public infrastructure.
But the IMF said progress has been slow and lack of public spending is curtailing liquidity.
"There are risks that could adversely affect economic growth going forward, arising from the currently tight stance of macroeconomic policies, the slow pace of credit growth that may become protracted, slow implementation of public investment, and private sector uncertainty about the government's new economic strategies," the IMF said late on Monday in its latest review.
Tanzania projects growth of 7.2 percent for 2016, up from 7.0 percent in 2015, led by mining, telecoms, construction and financial services.
"Monetary policy should be eased to address the tight liquidity situation and support credit to the private sector," said the IMF.
Tanzania's economy grew 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016, compared with 6.3 percent in the same quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.