By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DAR ES SALAAM, March 11 Tanzania's central bank has asked commercial banks to consider lowering their lending rates to help spark credit growth in east Africa's second-largest economy.
Bank of Tanzania cut its discount rate to 12 percent from 16 percent effectively from March 6, the first time it has lowered borrowing costs since 2013, after a steep drop in private-sector credit growth last year.
There were expectations that the move "will enhance credit growth and reduction in lending rates," central bank Governor Benno Ndulu said in a statement late on Friday after a meeting with chief executives of commercial banks in Dar es Salaam.
Bank of Tanzania's decision to slash the rate it charges commercial lenders to borrow from it -- one of its main monetary policy tools -- came after lending to the private sector grew by 2.5 percent in 2016 after expanding 26.8 percent a year earlier, according to official data.
The International Monetary Fund warned in January that tight fiscal and monetary policies threatened Tanzania's forecast for growth of around 7 percent in fiscal year 2016/17, which ends in June. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Lisa Shumaker)
