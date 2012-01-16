(Adds details, background)

DAR ES SALAAM Jan 16 Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.4 percent in the third quarter of 2011 from 6.7 percent a year earlier, driven by communications, mining and construction sectors, but short of the government's full-year target.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday the mining sector, Tanzania's biggest foreign exchange earner, rebounded to a growth of 1.5 percent in Q3, 2011, from a negative growth rate of 12.3 percent a year earlier.

"The growth (of the mining sector) was influenced by more production of gold as a result of favourable gold prices in the world market during the quarter," NBS said in a statement on its website.

Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and its mining sector has attracted major investment over the past decade.

Its government targetted economic growth of 7 percent in 2011, despite a chronic power crisis and a rising inflation rate.

Transport and communication recorded the fastest growth rate of 15.3 percent in the third quarter of 2011 compared to a growth rate of 12.9 percent previously.

Construction activity grew at a rate of 8.0 percent in the third quarter of 2011 compared to a growth rate of 13.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2010.

The electricity, gas and water sector slumped to a 9.7 percent contraction from 13 percent growth previously, due to a decrease in hydro-power generation and a fall in electricity from gas-fired power plants, which led to rolling blackouts in east Africa's second-biggest economy.

The International Monetary Fund said in November Tanzania's growth in 2011 may exceed the body's 6 percent forecast earlier, due to the strong performance of its telecommunications, construction and financial services sectors.

The IMF cut its 2011 growth forecast for Tanzania to 6 percent from 7.2 percent, saying frequent power outages would hurt output while food and fuel prices could push inflation higher.

"During the period under review, there have been quite a number of challenges that had negative impacts on the economy, especially on the manufacturing and electricity activities," NBS said.

"The challenges include, power outages, escalating prices of fuel and the depreciation of the shilling against major currencies." (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)