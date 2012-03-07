DAR ES SALAAM, March 7 Tanzania's central bank said on Wednesday that based on the performance of most leading indicators in the fourth quarter of last year, the projected growth of 6.0 percent for fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June) would be attained or even surpassed.

The economic outlook for its fiscal year remained strong despite power shortages and a slow recovery of the global economy, central bank or Bank of Tanzania said in a statement.

The bank said inflation is expected to subside to single digits by June 2012 on measures taken by the Bank of Tanzania as well as the expected good rains.

"The prospects of good weather in the East African region and leveling of global oil prices are expected to contribute to a reduction in inflationary pressure in the remaining part of 2011/12," the bank said.

Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate eased marginally to 19.7 percent in January from 19.8 percent a month before.