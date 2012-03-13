DAR ES SALAAM, March 13 Tanzania's economy is projected to expand 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012/13, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, an estimate in line with the World Bank's forecast for east Africa's second biggest economy.

The Washington-based body also said real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 6.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011 and was expected to have maintained that pace in the final quarter of the year.

"For 2012/13, growth is projected in the 6.5-7 percent range," the IMF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough)