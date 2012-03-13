DAR ES SALAAM, March 13 Tanzania's economy
is projected to expand 6.5 to 7 percent in 2012/13, the
International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, an estimate in line
with the World Bank's forecast for east Africa's second biggest
economy.
The Washington-based body also said real Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) grew 6.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011
and was expected to have maintained that pace in the final
quarter of the year.
"For 2012/13, growth is projected in the 6.5-7 percent
range," the IMF said in a statement.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough)