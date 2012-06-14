DODOMA, June 14 Tanzania has trimmed its 2012
economic growth forecast to 6.8 percent from an earlier estimate
of 7 percent due to a prolonged drought and chronic energy
shortages, a government minister said on Thursday.
Stephen Wasira, Minister of State in the President's Office,
Wasira said in a presentation to parliament that drought and
frequent power blackouts caused Tanzania's economic growth rate
to slow to 6.4 percent in 2011.
"We expect a growth domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.8
percent in 2012, which should rise to 8.5 percent by 2016," he
said.
