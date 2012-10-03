DAR ES SALAAM Oct 3 Tanzania's economic growth slowed to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of 2012 versus a 7 percent expansion in the same period a year ago after mining slumped, data showed on Wednesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said in a report that mining and quarrying growth slowed to 1.2 percent in the second quarter of this year against a growth of 5.6 percent in the second quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Geroge Obulutsa and James Macharia)