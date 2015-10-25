* High voter turnout reported in broadly peaceful election
* Voters say new government must tackle corruption, poverty
* Opposition says police raided its vote-tallying centre
* Ruling CCM party in power since independence in 1961
(Adds police raid on opposition vote-tallying centre)
By Drazen Jorgic and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 25 Tanzania's ruling party
looked set to win presidential and parliamentary elections on
Sunday despite a challenge to its five decades in power from
former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who has voiced concerns
the poll may not be free or fair.
Late on Sunday Chadema party, part of the opposition
coalition led by Lowassa, said police raided its vote-tallying
centre in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam and
arrested opposition officials.
Any dispute in the outcome of the election - billed as the
tightest race in Tanzania's post-independence history - could
raise tensions in a nation which has been relatively stable
since British rule ended in 1961.
Some officials and analysts have voiced particular concern
about rising tensions in the semi-autonomous archipelago of
Zanzibar, where the opposition had accused the government of
intimidation ahead of the polls.
But voting was broadly peaceful across the vast East African
nation of 47 million people, with a high turnout in many urban
areas leading to delays.
Opinion polls and analysts have forecast a presidential
victory for John Magufuli, the ruling CCM party's candidate. But
many expect CCM's parliamentary majority to dwindle after the
opposition united behind a single candidate for the first time.
In power for more than half a century, CCM has faced growing
pressure to speed up development of Tanzania's significant
natural gas resources to spur economic growth and lower
stubbornly high poverty rates.
"Life is too difficult," said 33-year-old Lowassa supporter
Michael Mlay, soon after the polls opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT)
in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. "The CCM government has
failed to deliver."
Voters had begun massing at some polling stations at 5 a.m.,
before dawn broke. High turnout was reported in several areas,
and queues snaked around corners amid complaints of long delays.
"I have voted for Magufuli because I believe he will keep
his promises. He is a man of integrity," said Francis Komba, a
43-year old taxi driver who waited four hours to vote.
Some 22.75 million people had registered to vote, with about
57 percent aged 35 or younger. Polls closed at 1300 GMT.
At most polling stations CCM and the opposition fielded
their own observers with each sending results back to their own
tallying centres to get an idea of voting patterns and to try to
prevent electoral fraud.
Chadema's national chairman, Freeman Mbowe, said the police
raided a tallying centre and showed the CCM government was
"using dictatorial tactics to manipulate elections and
intimidate our people".
Neither police nor government spokespeople could be reached
for comment.
On the eve of the vote, Lowassa, who defected from CCM in
July after the party spurned him as a possible leadership
candidate, said he would only concede defeat if the vote was
free and fair.
"If it's not, I won't concede," he said.
Outgoing President Jakaya Kikwete, who will step down after
serving two terms, has appealed against any violence.
"Anyone who tries to cause trouble will be dealt with,"
Kikwete said at a CCM rally on Saturday.
Results were expected to start trickling in on Monday, and
the electoral commission has said it plans to announce the
winner within three days of polls closing.
Both Magufuli and Lowassa have drawn tens of thousands of
people to lively rallies, vowing to curb frequent power outages
and ensure future economic growth reaches the poor.
They have also pledged to tackle rampant corruption, pave
roads and improve a crumbling infrastructure that hinders
businesses and weighs on everyday life.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)