DAR ES SALAAM Oct 29 Tanzania's ruling party candidate, John Magufuli, won the presidential election, the National Electoral Commission announced on Thursday, after the opposition challenged the tallying process and demanded a recount.

National Electoral Commission Chairman Damian Lubuva told a news conference that Magufuli, a minister for public works, secured 58 percent of the votes, beating his main opposition rival, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa who had 40 percent.

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa)