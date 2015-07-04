DAR ES SALAAM, July 4 Tanzania's parliament
resumed debate on Saturday on a contentious and long-delayed
petroleum bill, after the speaker suspended around 40 opposition
lawmakers for disrupting an earlier session.
The government says the legislation will create a legal and
regulatory framework to manage discoveries of gas - Tanzania's
reserves are estimated at 55 trillion cubic feet - and possible
future discoveries of oil.
A copy of the draft legislation seen by Reuters sets out
royalties and other payments that energy companies will have to
pay to the government. A parliamentary official told Reuters the
government still hoped to pass the bill this weekend.
Opposition lawmakers called for the legislation to be
withdrawn to give industry players and non governmental
organisations time to scrutinise it.
"The suspended members of parliament will not be allowed to
enter parliament premises and will be on half pay for the
duration of their suspension for five sessions," Speaker Anne
Makinda told parliament. "These MPs are just using delaying
tactics."
The 35 lawmakers joined five other opposition legislators
who were suspended on Friday on similar charges.
The suspension of the opposition lawmakers leaves the
government with a smooth path to pass the bills in the
ruling-party dominated house, analysts said.
Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete is expected to dissolve
parliament on July 9 ahead of presidential and parliamentary
elections in October.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Edith Honan and
Clelia Oziel)