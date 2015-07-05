DAR ES SALAAM, July 5 Tanzania's parliament on
Sunday approved a legal and regulatory framework for developing
its nascent hydrocarbons industry, after days of contentious
debate.
East Africa has become a new oil and gas frontier after a
string of discoveries that producers hope to exploit to supply
energy-hungry Asian markets.
Tanzania estimates it has more than 55 trillion cubic feet
of natural gas but has yet to make oil discoveries.
Under the terms of the bill, energy companies will pay a
12.5 percent royalty for oil and gas production in onshore or
shelf areas and 7.5 percent for offshore output
The state's share of profit on natural gas production would
range from a minimum of 60 to 85 percent, pegged on specific
daily gas output.
Members of parliament, mainly from the ruling Chama Cha
Mapinduzi (CCM) party, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the
2015 Petroleum Bill after the speaker suspended more than 40
opposition lawmakers for shouting in an earlier debate. The
bill's opponents said industry players and non governmental
organisations should be given more time to scrutinise it.
A copy of the draft legislation seen by Reuters sets out
royalties and other payments that energy companies will have to
pay to the government.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on Monday on two other
related bills - the Oil and Gas Revenue Management and the
Tanzania Extractive Industries (Transparency and Accountability)
bills.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith
Honan/Ruth Pitchford)