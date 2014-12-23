* Move comes a day after senior minister was sacked
* Gas-rich African nation rocked by graft allegations
DAR ES SALAAM Dec 23 Tanzanian President Jakaya
Kiwete's office suspended a senior energy ministry official on
Tuesday, the third political casualty of a corruption scandal
that has rocked the east African nation.
Tanzania is estimated to have 53.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf)
of gas reserves off its southern coast. But its energy sector
has long been dogged by allegations of graft which have now led
Western donors to delay aid and weakened Tanzania's currency.
Eliakim Maswi, permanent secretary in the ministry of energy
and minerals, was suspended a day after Kikwete sacked a senior
cabinet minister over the graft allegations.
"The Chief Secretary ... has temporarily suspended Mr
Eliakim Maswi ... to pave way for investigation of allegations
against him," the president's office said in a statement.
Maswi was among senior officials accused by parliament last
month of fraudulently authorising the transfer of at least $122
million of public funds to a private company.
The accusations led 12 international donors to warn they
will only pay outstanding pledges of budget support worth nearly
$500 million to aid-reliant Tanzania if results of an
investigation into the issue are published and action is taken.
Kikwete said on Monday he had dismissed Anna Tibaijuka,
minister of lands, housing and human settlements development,
for accepting a $1 million payment from a Tanzanian businessman
linked to a controversial energy deal.
Attorney General Frederick Werema resigned on Dec. 17,
becoming the first political casualty in the scandal.
Government officials have denied any impropriety in the
transfer of funds.
The funds came from an escrow account held jointly by state
power company TANESCO and independent power producer IPTL and
went to IPTL's owner, Pan Africa Power (PAP) in 2013.
Kikwete on Monday defended the transfer of funds despite
ordering the investigation, the findings of which were submitted
to parliament last month, saying there was no wrongdoing by
government officials in the deal and PAP said the payment was
legal.
Energy Minister Sospeter Muhongo is under investigation over
his role in the graft scandal and Kikwete said he would take
appropriate action after the conclusion of the probe.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Drazen Jorgic
and Dominic Evans)