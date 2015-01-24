DAR ES SALAAM Jan 24 Tanzania's Energy and
Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo resigned on Saturday amid a
graft scandal that has rocked the gas-rich country and led
Western donors to delay aid, though he called himself
"incorruptible" and denied wrongdoing.
He becomes the third cabinet member, along with the attorney
general and the minister for land, to lose his job over the
scandal, involving the transfer of at least $122 million.
"I have decided to resign to bring a conclusion to this
never ending debate so the nation can focus on other important
issues for national development," Muhongo told a news
conference. "I did not do anything wrong and I did not steal any
money. My record speaks for itself, I am incorruptible."
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and
Toby Chopra)