NAIROBI, July 23 The European Union has given
Tanzania 126.5 million euros ($153.28 million) to improve road
infrastructure and access to drinking water in the gas-rich east
African nation, the European Commission said on Monday.
Agreements for the aid were signed during a visit to
Tanzania by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
and other senior EU officials over the weekend, the European
Commission said in a statement.
"This new support will help to rehabilitate more than 200 km
(124 miles) of roads or provide access to drinking water for
500,000 people and (lead) to improved sanitation infrastructure
and services for some 140,000 inhabitants," the statement on the
EU delegation's website in Tanzania said.
In its 2012/13 (July-June) budget of 15.12 trillion
shillings, Tanzania says it is expecting to receive 3.16
trillion shillings through grants and concessional loans.
Tanzania recently made huge natural offshore gas
discoveries, boosting its chances of becoming a regional energy
hub.
Many of the investors moving into the region are European
firms, including Royal Dutch Shell , French oil group
Total and Britain's BG Group.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Andrew Osborn)