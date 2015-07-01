DAR ES SALAAM, July 1 Tanzania's stock exchange
plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares within six
months to improve its governance and raise funds for expansion,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has 22 listed
companies whose total market capitalisation is 24.5 trillion
shillings ($12.31 billion). It also has listed corporate and
government bonds worth 4 trillion shillings.
"We expect to pick a lead transaction adviser probably
within a month and the whole process of launching the IPO should
take around six months to be completed," Moremi Marwa, chief
executive of the exchange told Reuters.
Like other African bourses, Tanzania's exchange wants to
encourage more firms to list or use the exchange to raise funds
via corporate bonds, a potentially cheaper route than borrowing
from banks where lending rates can be 18 to 30 percent.
The Nairobi Securities Exchange in neighbouring
Kenya sold its shares to the public last year.
Capital raised from the sale of shares will be used in
various ways including the upgrading of the bourse's trading
infrastructure, Marwa said.
The chief executive said the amount of shares to be sold
would be determined at a later date.
Apart from the lead transaction adviser, the exchange has
also invited bids for co-sponsoring stockbrokers, a legal
adviser, reporting accountants and a lead receiving bank. The
deadline for submission of bids is July 21.
Marwa said the lead adviser for the transaction would help
the exchange to establish its target market, value and pricing
for the IPO.
The exchange said in a statement on Wednesday it has changed
into a public limited company from a mutual company limited by
guarantee to pave way for the IPO.
($1 = 1,990.0000 Tanzanian shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala. Editing by Jane Merriman)