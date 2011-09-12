* Govt revises passengers aboard to 1,000
* South African divers scour wreck for more bodies
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
STONE TOWN, Zanzibar, Sept 12 The death toll
from Tanzania's ferry disaster could significantly rise after it
emerged there were more than 1,000 passengers aboard the vessel
when it capsized last week, a senior Zanzibar official said on
Monday.
Initial reports suggested the MV Spice Islander was carrying
800 people, well above the ferry's 600 passenger capacity, when
it sank in the east African nation's worst maritime disaster for
15 years.
"We are expecting some more bodies between now, tomorrow or
the day after. We managed to recover 197 bodies, but because the
ship took more than 1,000 people, we expect more bodies,"
Zanzibar's second vice-president, Seif Ali Iddi, told Reuters.
More than 600 passengers were rescued from the ferry and the
vice president of the semi-autonomous archipelago said he does
not expect any more survivors to be found.
Iddi said South African divers were expected on Monday to
start searching the wreck of the ferry at the bottom of the
Indian Ocean for more bodies.
"At this time ... we don't expect any survivors unless maybe
they managed to escape to Tanga (in mainland Tanzania) or to
Mombasa (in Kenya). Our hope to get survivors is very small, but
we expect to get more bodies," he said.
DEEP WATERS
A team of 11 South African navy divers arrived in Zanzibar
on Sunday night after officials in Pretoria dispatched them and
four medical personnel to help with search and rescue
operations.
"Their first task is to see whether there are any bodies
which have been trapped inside the ship. Of course they have to
dismantle it to get the bodies ... it is a heavy ship full of
cargo and it is very deep down, almost 400 metres," Iddi said.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the
rescue team had arrived with equipment such as chambers and
oxygen gases to be used in the operation.
Rescue workers said the divers would have to battle deep
waters and strong Indian Ocean currents to get to the capsized
vessel.
Zanzibar Police Commissioner Mussa Alli Mussa told Reuters
helicopters would sweep the coastline and sea between Zanzibar
and mainland Tanzania on Monday to look for survivors or bodies.
"We want to be completely sure that there are no bodies
trapped inside the ship before we call off this operation," he
said.
"WAKE UP CALL"
The ferry sank at midnight on Friday, off the coast of
Nungwi village, a popular tourist spot in famous for its white
sand beaches and diving clubs.
Village fishermen arrived at the accident scene in the early
hours of Saturday morning to rescue passengers.
Flags flew at half-mast and all celebrations and
entertainment were cancelled in Zanzibar as the government
announced a three-day official mourning period from Sunday.
Some Zanzibar residents blamed the disaster on negligence
and corruption that pervade the east African country.
"Government officials do not carry out any routine
inspections on these ships to ensure they are safe. We are
risking our lives every day in these waters," Munira Ahmed, a
resident of Stone Town, told Reuters.
"Authorities look the other way while these ferries pack
passengers like sardines and overload the vessels to dangerous
levels."
The leader of Tanzania's main opposition CHADEMA party,
Freeman Mbowe, urged the Zanzibar government to take decisive
measures to improve marine transport safety.
"This national tragedy should serve as a timely wake up call
to the government," he said.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)