* Has gas reserves of 28.9 trillion cubic feet
* World Bank projects earnings of $3 bln per year
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 2 Tanzania is to set up a
sovereign wealth fund to ring fence future earnings from its
major gas discoveries in the southern parts of the country along
the Indian Ocean coastline, its president said.
The east African nation of 42 million people tripled its
estimated gas reserves in June after offshore finds by Norway's
Statoil, U.S. group ExxonMobil and Britain's
BG Group and its partner Ophir Energy.
President Jakaya Kikwete told the nation that his government
was studying various models for managing revenues from gas
production, adding they were focusing on those that have
sovereign wealth funds.
"We want to learn from them by setting up our own fund to
ensure we similarly benefit," he said in a televised address
late on Wednesday.
When the country eventually sets up the fund it will join
other African countries like Nigeria and Ghana, who are also
moving towards the establishment of state-owned investment funds
for revenues generated from the energy sector.
Kikwete said the government's intention was to ensure
natural gas revenues were used to speed up development.
"Since 1954 some 61 wells have been drilled. Out of those,
natural gas was found in 22 wells ... We haven't been lucky yet
to find oil but we have discovered gas in both onshore and
offshore areas," he said.
Tanzania's recoverable gas reserves stood at 28.9 trillion
cubic feet, Kikwete added.
"Offshore oil and gas exploration started in 2004 with just
one company but we now have 18 companies. Gas exploration has
escalated since the first gas discovery in 2010 ... I believe
that a lot more gas will be discovered," he said.
Tanzania, which is east Africa's second-biggest economy
could see an increase in revenue of up to $3 billion a year from
gas exports, according to the World Bank.
Kikwete said cheap access to gas would encourage
construction of fertiliser plants and boost power generation.
"Some 350 megawatts of electricity in the national power
grid currently comes from natural gas and our target of
generating 3,500MW by 2015 largely depends on natural gas," he
said.
Kikwete said the government was working on a new national
gas policy, gas utilisation master plan and legislation to
regulate the fast-growing industry.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg Mahlich)