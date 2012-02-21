DAR ES SALAAM Feb 21 British gas and oil
firm BG Group plans to step up its presence in gas
exploration in east Africa's second-biggest economy by investing
$500 million in Tanzania this year, the government said on
Tuesday.
The east African coastline is fast becoming a major gas hub
with even bigger discoveries made farther south in Mozambique,
and demand appears to be growing, considering how close India is
with its rapidly expanding economy.
The BG Group has previously said it expects to see growth
from Tanzania, where it has made three gas discoveries off the
coast of the country and hopes to develop a floating liquid
natural gas plant.
The BG Group this month said appraisal work showed its new
discoveries offshore Tanzania contained 3 trillion cubic feet of
resources.
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil announced on
Friday it has found natural gas offshore Tanzania, marking the
latest in a series of discoveries on the doorstep of Asia's fast
growing markets.
Tanzania's natural gas reserves are estimated to have risen
to more than 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from a previous
estimate of 7.5 tcf following major gas discoveries in the
country's deep-water offshore region.
Mozambique, the fastest growing energy player in the region,
this month estimated that energy firms will spend $50 billion
over the next decade to develop its liquefied natural gas (LNG)
industry.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by James Macharia
and Keiron Henderson)