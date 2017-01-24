* Plant to cost $30 billion
DAR ES SALAAM, Jan 24 Tanzania hopes to reach an
agreement with international oil companies in 2018 paving the
way for the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant,
part of a bigger plan for a new export terminal, a senior
official said on Tuesday.
The planned new infrastructure will enable Tanzania to
export some of the huge offshore gas reserves discovered in
recent years in a region that has turned into a hydrocarbon
exploration hotspot.
BG Group - recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell
-, together with Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir
Energy, plan to build a $30 billion onshore LNG export
terminal in partnership with the state-run Tanzania Petroleum
Development Corporation (TPDC).
But a final investment decision has been held up by
government delays in finalising issues relating to the
acquisition of land at the site and establishing a legal
framework for the nascent hydrocarbon industry.
As a first step, the Tanzanian government and oil companies
must work out a "host government agreement" setting out terms on
which the foreign investors will build and run the project.
"Discussions for a host government agreement started in
September 2016 and we expect the negotiations to last for about
one and a half years," Kapuulya Musomba, acting managing
director of TPDC, told Reuters in an interview.
"Conclusion of these talks will determine when the
international oil companies will actually put in money for
construction of the LNG."
Oil majors are expected to push for government guarantees of
stable fiscal, regulatory and commercial terms before they
invest, analysts said.
Oystein Michelsen, Statoil's Tanzania country manager, said
in November a final investment decision on the LNG export
terminal will not be made for at least five years and possibly
much longer.
It would take another five years after that decision to
build the plant, he said.
The government has said it is keen to promote the LNG
project but has said little about the timeline.
Tanzanian President John Magufuli ordered officials in
August to speed up work on the planned LNG plant, saying it had
taken too long to start the project.
The government said it has acquired more than 2,000 hectares
(5,000 acres) of land for the construction of the planned
two-train LNG terminal at Likong'o village in the southern
Tanzanian town of Lindi close to large offshore natural gas
discoveries.
The country's central bank believes just starting work on
the plant would add another 2 percentage points to annual
economic growth of around 7 percent.
Tanzania discovered an additional 2.17 trillion cubic feet
of gas deposits in February, according to local media, raising
its total estimated recoverable reserves to more than 57
trillion cubic feet.
It already uses some of the gas to generate electricity and
to power firms in sectors such as cement manufacture, steel and
textile mills and beer brewing.
East Africa has become a focus for hydrocarbon exploration
after the discovery of substantial deposits of crude oil in
Uganda and major gas reserves in Mozambique.
