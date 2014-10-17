* Says finalising evaluation of bids
* Statoil, ExxonMobil, Gazprom among bidders
* Raises gas reserve estimates to 53.2 tcf from 46.5 tcf
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 17 Tanzania is in final
stages of evaluating bids for oil and gas blocks it offered in
its latest bidding round and plans to pick the winners before
the end of this year, its upstream regulator said on Friday.
East Africa is a new hotspot in hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial deposits of crude oil were found in Uganda and
major gas reserves were discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
"The evaluation of bids is in the final stages and the
results of this ongoing process will be made public when
concluded," James Andilile, acting managing director of the
state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC),
told Reuters. "Winners of the successful bids should be
announced this year."
Tanzania, a focus for natural gas exploration, received five
bids in May for four of the eight oil and gas blocks it offered
in its fourth offshore licensing round. In some of the blocks
there were joint bids.
ExxonMobil, Statoil, Russian gas producer
Gazprom and state-run Chinese offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC Ltd are among companies that submitted
bids.
Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala and another
United Arab Emirates firm, Ras Al Khaimah Gas LLC, also put
forward bids.
Tanzania, which has made big discoveries of natural gas off
its southern coast, had offered seven deep-sea offshore blocks
and one block in Lake Tanganyika.
The deep sea offshore blocks are located in water depths of
2,000 to 3,000 metres adjacent to proven prospective blocks,
while the Lake Tanganyika North block is in a water depth of
1,500-metres along the east African rift system, the government
said in its bidding round announcement.
Andilile also said the government had raised its estimate of
recoverable natural gas resources to up to 53.2 trillion cubic
feet (tcf) from 46.5 tcf previously following recent major
discoveries offshore south of the country.
"There have been recent big discoveries of natural gas in
deep-see blocks by exploration companies, such as Statoil, and
this has therefore increased the country's gas reserves," he
said.
Tanzania's energy ministry said it expected the country's
gas resources to increase to 200 tcf by next year if new finds
in east Africa's second-biggest economy prove productive.
Tanzania has so far signed at least 25 production sharing
agreements (PSAs) with some 17 international energy companies.
Winners of the latest bidding round would be subjected to
new PSA terms introduced in November that experts said toughen
some of the conditions for energy firms seeking to explore and
develop the nation's big gas prospects.
